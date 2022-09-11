  1. Home
  3. US Marks 21 Years on September 11 Terrorist Attack

Published September 11th, 2022 - 10:26 GMT
September 11
An image of the World Trade Center twin towers is taped on the bronze plaques that bear the names of the victims of the September 11 terror attacks that surround the perimeter of the 9/11 Memorial pool during the tenth anniversary ceremonies of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center site, September 11, 2011 in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

The United States is today marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, known as 9/11, terrorist attacks that led to the death of over 2000 people back in 2001 were carried out by the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization led that time by Osama Bin Laden.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners where two of which crashed the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while the third plane hit the Pentagon in Virginia. The fourth one was expected to attack a federal government building in the capital Washington, D.C., but crashed in a field following a passenger revolt.

(Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

A 'Tribute in Light' installation amid the Manhattan city skyline was seen a day before the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda as people were seen carrying national flags and roses and placing them on the tombs of their beloved ones who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.

Furthermore, the mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attack on the United States, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, continues to await trial after over 20 years of the murderous event that left 2,977 dead, The New York Post reported.

Shaikh Mohammed was caught after being hiding in Pakistan in March 2003, he was the most high-profile terror suspect connections to the attack yet captured.

