US Marks 21 Years on September 11 Terrorist Attack

The United States is today marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, known as 9/11, terrorist attacks that led to the death of over 2000 people back in 2001 were carried out by the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization led that time by Osama Bin Laden.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners where two of which crashed the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while the third plane hit the Pentagon in Virginia. The fourth one was expected to attack a federal government building in the capital Washington, D.C., but crashed in a field following a passenger revolt.

(Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

A 'Tribute in Light' installation amid the Manhattan city skyline was seen a day before the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda as people were seen carrying national flags and roses and placing them on the tombs of their beloved ones who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.

Furthermore, the mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attack on the United States, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, continues to await trial after over 20 years of the murderous event that left 2,977 dead, The New York Post reported.

Twenty-one years after Sept. 11, the self-described mastermind of the terror attacks is still in legal limbo. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed remains in Guantanamo Bay with four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes, their planned trials ceaselessly postponed. https://t.co/rDUj8BpXjF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2022