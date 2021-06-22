US: Mass Shootings During Weekend Leave 7 Killed, 44 Wounded

At least seven people were killed and 44 others injured in mass shootings this weekend across the US, according to data released by a monitor on Monday.

The Gun Violence Archive tracked 10 mass shootings in nine states, including New Jersey, Virginia, California, and Alaska.

No more thoughts and prayers — it’s time to act. End the filibuster, pass gun safety reform, and save lives. https://t.co/coJTxlMAcx — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 14, 2021

At least one child and a teenager are among the casualties, according to the archive, which largely bases its findings on media reports.

This year there have been 294 mass shootings in the US, the archive reported, further noting 20,694 people have been killed as a result of gun violence. The majority of deaths — 11,352 — have been suicide.

Anadolu Agency tracked weekend data that included incidents that occurred from Saturday through Sunday.

Pretty much every incident was black on black while “celebrating Juneteenth.” https://t.co/BMGWQYhx3S — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 21, 2021