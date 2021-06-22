US: Mass Shootings During Weekend Leave 7 Killed, 44 Wounded

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2021 - 06:21 GMT
44 people were injured in mass shootings this weekend.
Police officers stand guard outside the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 16, 2021. (AFP)
At least one child and one teenager among those who lost lives in weekend gun violence

At least seven people were killed and 44 others injured in mass shootings this weekend across the US, according to data released by a monitor on Monday.

The Gun Violence Archive tracked 10 mass shootings in nine states, including New Jersey, Virginia, California, and Alaska.

At least one child and a teenager are among the casualties, according to the archive, which largely bases its findings on media reports.

 

This year there have been 294 mass shootings in the US, the archive reported, further noting 20,694 people have been killed as a result of gun violence. The majority of deaths — 11,352 — have been suicide.

Anadolu Agency tracked weekend data that included incidents that occurred from Saturday through Sunday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

