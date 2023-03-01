US offers $5m bounty for locating Somali terrorist

ALBAWABA - The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the Somali-born terrorist leader Ali Mohamed Rage.

A statement by the U.S. Department of State emailed to Albawaba said the bounty was offered by its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service.

It said it is "offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leader Ali Mohamed Rage."

"Rage, also known as Ali Dheere, has been al-Shabaab’s chief spokesperson since May 2009 and is a senior leader of the terrorist organization," according to the statement.

Rage, who was born in the Hawlwadag district of Mogadishu, Somalia in 1966, "has been involved in the planning of attacks in Kenya and Somalia."

"On August 6, 2021, the Department of State designated Rage as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)," the statement said.

"That designation, among other consequences, blocks all property and interests in property belonging to Rage and may expose persons who engage in certain transactions with Rage to designation," it said. "Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for Rage could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions."

On Feb. 18, 2022, the U.N. Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee added Rage to its Sanctions List for "engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia."

The U.N. designation "requires U.N. Member States to impose an arms embargo, including related training and financial assistance, a travel ban, and an assets freeze on Rage," the statement said.

Al-Shabaab is "responsible for terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia, and neighboring countries that resulted in loss of life, including of U.S. citizens," according to the statement.

"The terrorist group continues to plot, plan, and conspire to commit terrorist acts against the United States, U.S. interests, and foreign partners," it maintained.

The Department of State designated al-Shabaab as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in March 2008.

In April 2010, al-Shabaab was also added to the 1844 Sanctions List by the U.N. Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee.