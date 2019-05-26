Is The US Planning to Restart Talks With North Korea?

U.S. National Security adviser John Bolton said Saturday the country wants to reopen talks with North Korea after the regime violated U.N. resolutions with a ballistic missile test earlier this month.

Bolton made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival for a visit to Japan.

The missile launch on May 4 and another launch May 9 were close-range and short-range ballistic missiles, Bolton said.

Trump said he was "not happy" with the tests, but had also downplayed it as "smaller missiles."

"U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing any ballistic missiles," Bolton said. "In terms of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions, there's no doubt about that."





Bolton said the president and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will talk about "making sure the integrity of the Security Council resolutions is maintained."

Several hours later in Tokyo, Trump posted on Twitter, the missile tests "disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me."

The United States has not had much contact with North Korea since Trump came out of a February summit with Kim Jong Un without a deal, Bolton said.

Still, U.S. special envoy to North Korea, Stephen Biegun, "can't wait to talk to his North Korean counterpart, but they haven't responded," Bolton said.

North Korea had declared his nuclear weapons program "complete" and opened talks after the country last test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in late November 2017.