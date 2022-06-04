  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US President Considers Visiting Saudi Arabia

US President Considers Visiting Saudi Arabia

Published June 4th, 2022 - 05:39 GMT
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks about the May 2022 Jobs Report from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
Highlights
Joe Biden pointed that Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah

US President Joe Biden said Friday that there's a possibility that he could visit Saudi Arabia during a Middle East trip. But responding to reporters, he said he would not change his views on human rights.

Also ReadHow Will Biden Absorb The Anger After The Texas Shooting?How Will Biden Absorb The Anger After The Texas Shooting?

Biden told reporters he's not sure whether he's going to Saudi Arabia, but said there's a chance he would visit both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"I am not gonna change my views on human rights but, as president of the U.S., my job is to try to bring peace if I can," Biden responded when asked by reporters if he still considers Saudi Arabia a pariah.

According to The New York Times, Biden has decided to add a Saudi Arabia visit to a previously planned trip to Israel and will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Arab leaders, but details on timing have not been worked out yet.

A U.S. intelligence report concluded that the crown prince directly approved the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi native and Washington Post columnist who lived in Virginia.


During a Democratic presidential candidates debate in 2019 Biden said his administration would make Saudi Arabia "the pariah that they are."

OPEC, including Saudi Arabia, took steps Thursday to boost oil production by 648,000 barrels a day.

Saudi Arabia also moved extend a truce with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Both steps were wanted by the U.S. and that has helped make a Biden visit to Saudi Arabia a possibility following recent diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in an effort to re-set relations between the countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:USJoe BidenBidenSaudi Arabia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...