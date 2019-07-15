US President: Immigrant Centers Are 'Well Run and Clean'

President Donald Trump claims that US immigrant detention centers are “well run and clean," despite the facilities’ appalling conditions as described by reporters.

Trump made the claims on Twitter Sunday two days after Mike Pence visited two foul-smelling and over-crowded detention centers in the state of Texas near the US-Mexico border.

Pence toured the McAllen Border Patrol station on Friday and a detention center for women and children in Donna, Texas near the border with Mexico.

When the caged migrants saw reporters arrive, many began shouting, saying they had been there for 40 days or more and they were hungry and wanted to brush their teeth.

A reporter with the Washington Post said the fenced cages were so crowded that it was impossible for all the men to lie on the concrete.

Nonetheless, Trump said that "Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are.”

He also said that if the centers were too crowded, “tell them not to come to USA,” blaming Democrats for the problem.





Pence's visit lasted 90 seconds, reports said. "Look, this is tough stuff," Pence said at a news conference after the tour. "I knew we'd see a system that is overcrowded," he said, adding, "It's overwhelmed.”

Pence then blamed Congress for the problems. “Congress has to act," he said.

The scenes that reporters had witnessed resembled what was found in a damning report delivered last week based on trips to Border Patrol facilities near the Rio Grande, including the station Pence visited.

The inspector general who wrote the report described the situation at the detention center as a "ticking time bomb."

This article has been adapted from its original source.