US to Provide $1 Billion in Aid, Accept Ukraine Refugees

The United States Thursday said it plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees and provide more than $1 billion in aid for humanitarian assistance.

President Joe Biden announced the decision after a NATO and Group of Seven meetings in Brussels.

"Many Ukrainian refugees will wish to stay in Europe, closer to their homes, but we'll also welcome 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States with a focus on reuniting families," he said.

Exact details on how to do that are still being determined.

Biden noted the difficulties the U.S. government has had with resettling refugees evacuated from Afghanistan in August. The United States has processed about 6,500 refugees in the first five months of the fiscal year and many wait in processing centers overseas, The New York Times reported.

"The United States is one of the leaders in the international community and has an obligation to be engaged," Biden said Thursday.

The White House said in a statement that Ukraine war refugees will be welcomed through "the full range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program."

The White House said, "In particular we are working to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States."

Among the pathways to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are "humanitarian parole" done through presidential authority and a program called Priority 2, used to help others fleeing war zones in the past.

The United States has deployed a 25-person humanitarian response team to assess the needs, provide assistance and coordinate humanitarian efforts closely with the United Nations, NGO's and the government of Ukraine.

The White House said the effort is working to reach 3.1 million people in Ukraine with ready-to-eat rations, canned goods, bread, wheat, flour and oil.

Mobile medical teams are also working to provide emergency health supplies and medicine. Mobile teams are also providing psychological and mental health support.

The White House Thursday said Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine also threatens to disrupt the supply of agriculture commodities from the Black Sea region.

The United States will be providing over $11 billion over five years to address food security threats and malnutrition across the globe.