US says al-Qaida chief Sayf al-Adl is in Iran

ALBAWABA - The United States government confirmed a U.N. assessment that concluded that the new de-facto head of the al-Qaida terror group, Sayf al-Adl, is living in Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a terrorist state and a safe haven for all terrorists.



The leader of al-Qaida commands from Iran.



Put #IRGC on Europe's terror list and help Iranians overthrow this terror state. #IRGCterrorists https://t.co/854AfN7clQ — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) February 15, 2023

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that offering a "safe haven to al-Qaida is just another example of Iran’s wide-ranging support for terrorism, its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond."

Seif al-Adel, the apparent new leader of Al Qaeda is in Iran, a United Nations report said and @StateDeptSpox confirmed the information on Wednesday.

"Offering safe haven to al Qaeda is another example of Iran’s wide-ranging support for terrorism."https://t.co/nIbeMmlISE pic.twitter.com/rEni7bn2Wc — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 15, 2023

The United Nations based its assessment on member state intelligence.

A U.N. report concluded that the former Egyptian special forces officer, had taken over the leadership of al-Qaida following the July 2022 killing of former leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan.

United Nations report identifies new Al-Qaida leader with $10 million bounty https://t.co/k349j0xOO7 — MSN (@MSN) February 15, 2023

Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied the assessments in a tweet Wednesday. “It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it said.

It is worth noting that the address for the so - called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism. 2/2 — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) February 15, 2023

The FBI has placed a $10 million bounty on Al-Adl, who is on the United States' most wanted list for the 1998 bombings at the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, which killed 224 people and injured thousands of others.