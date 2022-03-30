The US Says Russia 'Repositioning' Not Withdrawing From Ukraine

The U.S. said Tuesday that Russia is setting the stage for a more targeted military offensive in Ukraine after it said it would scale back its assault on two Ukrainian cities.

"We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv. It's failed in its objective of subjugating Ukraine. But they can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including on Kyiv," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia said it will significantly decrease its military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase trust for future negotiations.

The country's deputy defense minister said following peace talks in Istanbul that Moscow would "radically decrease" its military offensives on the cities to create the "conditions for holding talks further, and achieving the final goal of agreeing and signing a peace treaty."

The announcement falls short of a nationwide humanitarian cease-fire called for by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. But Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation to the Istanbul talks, said a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents could be held when a draft of a peace treaty is ready and approved.

Kirby said Russia's "recent talking points" are less of an indication of a willingness to negotiate, and "may be an effort to move the goalposts, moderating Russia's immediate goals and spinning its current lack of progress as part of what would be next steps.

"But it's too early to judge what additional actions the Kremlin may take," he said.

In the interim, the U.S. is sending more than 200 troops to eastern Europe alongside deployments of 10 F-18 fighter jets and a "couple" C-130 transport aircraft, according to the Pentagon.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and the U.K., among others, implementing stringent economic penalties on Moscow.

Hundreds of global companies have also suspended operations in Russia.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured, according to estimates by the U.N., which noted that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the U.N. refugee agency.