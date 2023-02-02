US seizes 'thousands' of weapons en route to Yemen

ALBAWABA - In a joint naval operation the US Naval Central Command lead by Washington and other nations impounded large cache of weapons destined for Yemen believed to be coming from Iran.

“A French warship halted a suspected smuggling vessel off the Yemeni coast Jan. 15, sending French special forces operators to board and search the ship. The soldiers found over 3,000 assault rifles, 500,000 rounds of ammunition and 20 anti-tank guided missiles”

Among the military booty was 3000 rifles, more than half-a-million rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles. The weapons were interdicted in the Gulf of Oman on 15 January along a route that has been used to send arms from Iran to Yemen in the past, the Command said in a statement. It did not specify which partner's navy was involved but said it was seized by that nation according to Anadolu.

The story is currently trending on the social and carried by world press agencies. A news report carried by UPI taken from CNN suggest the French military was also involved in the the seizure dubbed to be the fourth in the past two months.

Early in January, the US announced the seizure of more than 2,100 assault rifles after a fishing vessel along the same route was intercepted the Turkish news agency maintained.