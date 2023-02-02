US seizes 'thousands' of weapons en route to Yemen

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2023 - 08:19 GMT
US Ship
A handout picture released by the US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet, on January 21, 2022 shows Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) transfering control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman. The US navy said it had stopped a ship carrying 40 tons of a fertiliser that can be used to make explosives as it travelled from Iran along a route previously used to smuggle weapons to Yemen's Huthi rebels. The navy said it boarded and searched the ship, which last year was caught carrying thousands of weapons and handed to Yemen's coast guard, after intercepting it in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on January 18.

ALBAWABA - In a joint naval operation the US Naval Central Command lead by Washington and other nations impounded large cache of weapons destined for Yemen believed to be coming from Iran. 

Among the military booty was 3000 rifles, more than half-a-million rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles.  The weapons were interdicted in the Gulf of Oman on 15 January along a route that has been used to send arms from Iran to Yemen in the past, the Command said in a statement. It did not specify which partner's navy was involved but said it was seized by that nation according to Anadolu

The story is currently trending on the social and carried by world press agencies. A news report carried by UPI taken from CNN suggest the French military was also involved in the the seizure dubbed to be the fourth in the past two months. 

Early in January, the US announced the seizure of more than 2,100 assault rifles after a fishing vessel along the same route was intercepted the Turkish news agency maintained. 

Tags:YemenHouthisIranUS Central Command

