The US Slams Two Myanmar Military Officials With Sanctions

The US Treasury Department said Monday it has sanctioned two generals in response to the killing by Myanmar security forces of peaceful protesters.

Those designated are Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and General Maung Maung Kyaw, who are members of the State Administrative Council (SAC), which the military established to rule the country after seizing power from the elected government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We condemn the security forces’ brutal attacks on unarmed protesters which resulted in four deaths and injured over 40 individuals," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said the US stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and warned Myanmar of "further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people."

"We call on the military and police to cease all attacks on peaceful protesters, immediately release all those unjustly detained, stop attacks on and intimidation of journalists and activists, and restore the democratically elected government," said Blinken.

The country has seen large protests since the military declared a state of emergency on Feb. 1.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

