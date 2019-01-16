U.S Soldiers Injured After Suicide Bomber Blow Up in Syria's Manbij
A car in flames at the scene of bombings in the Syrian city of Tartus, northwest of Damascus in 2016. (AFP/File)
American soldiers have been wounded after a suicide bomber blew themselves up near a coalition patrol in Syria, local groups have said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish forces said the blast occurred near a restaurant in the Syrian city of Manbij Wednesday.
The Observatory says the explosion was likely set off by a suicide bomber. No further details were immediately available.
The attack comes as the U.S. has begun the process of withdrawing from Syria.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
