U.S Soldiers Injured After Suicide Bomber Blow Up in Syria's Manbij

American soldiers have been wounded after a suicide bomber blew themselves up near a coalition patrol in Syria, local groups have said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish forces said the blast occurred near a restaurant in the Syrian city of Manbij Wednesday.

The Observatory says the explosion was likely set off by a suicide bomber. No further details were immediately available.

The attack comes as the U.S. has begun the process of withdrawing from Syria.

