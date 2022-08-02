  1. Home
  3. US Strike Kills Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Published August 2nd, 2022 - 05:03 GMT
Ayman al-Zawahiri
A still image from a video released by Al-Qaeda’s media arm as-Sahab and obtained on October 26, 2012 courtesy of the Site Intelligence Group shows Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri speaking from an undisclosed location. (Photo by SITE INTELLIGENCE GROUP

US President Joe Biden said that a drone attack killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Saturday at his direction.

"Justice has been delivered," joe stated in a Twitter post on his official account saying that the United States "successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul" leading to the death of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, 71, who was the former deputy of Osama Bin Laden, became the leader of al-Qaeda from June 2011 until his death in July 2022. Al-Zawahiri was an Egyptian-born physician and theologian.

According to DW and Al Jazeera, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered one of the "masterminds" behind the September 11 attacks. He was also one of the most wanted men.

