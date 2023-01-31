US to terminate COVID-19 public health emergency

ALBAWABA - The White announced that it will revoke this spring the provisions of the COVID-19 public health emergency in place since nearly three years ago.

"At present, the Administration’s plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date," the White House said in a statement emailed to AlBawaba.

"This wind-down would align with the Administration’s previous commitments to give at least 60 days’ notice prior to termination of the PHE," the statement added.

BREAKING: The White House has informed Congress that the Biden administration will end both the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. https://t.co/MTsEUJZbt5 — Arielle Mitropoulos (@AMitrops) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile, mask and vaccine mandates will not be reinforced, the statement said.

"They do not restrict school or business operations," the statement said. "They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19."