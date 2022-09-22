US Troops Shot, Kill 15-year-old Girl in Baghdad

ALBAWABA - American troops shot and killed a 15-year-old Iraqi girl on the streets of Baghdad. Her name and her story are trending on the social media.

Is anyone talking about Zainab Essam Al-Khazali? the 15 year old Iraqi girl who was shot and killed by US forces in Iraq yesterday. She wasn’t killed by Iran so her story does not matter to western media. pic.twitter.com/o31F16wTH1 — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) September 21, 2022

The tweets on the social media tell the story of the tragic shooting and killing of Zainab Essam Al Khazali by American soldiers on the area who were supposed to be on military drill in the Abu Gharib area. These are US soldiers stationed at the Victoria military base near the Baghdad International Airport.

This is Zainab Essam Al-Khazali, a 15-year-old Iraqi high school student. She was killed in broad daylight by American troops during their military drill in Abu Ghraib area, west of Baghdad, while helping her father at their farm. Where is the outrage? pic.twitter.com/EfMysQsOHo — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) September 22, 2022

She was killed while she was on the family farm helping her father. The question that begs itself is why were American troops holding their training exercises in areas clearly full of inhabitants?

BREAKING: During US military drills at Abu Ghraib prison military base, a bullet killed Zainab Essam Al-Khazali, a 15-year old student and farmer.



Iraqi Security Media Cell said they have launched an investigation into the murder, which was described as a "random shooting." pic.twitter.com/iXjMplee5v — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 21, 2022

Her name is trending on the media with her photo in white dress, pointing to the fact Iraq has long become a battle ground. Iraqi security forces and police have has started investigations that has shocked the country not least of all because of the young age of the girl.

“The young student and farmer, whose name is Zainab Essam Majed Al-Khazali, was killed by a bullet during US military drills near the Abu Ghraib prison”



If a non-Western nation rather than US had committed this crime, the world would have gone insane.https://t.co/2HqUztSXuo — Asnake Anteneh 🇪🇹 (@anteneh_asnake) September 22, 2022

Among the hashtags related to the case is (#US, #Iraq) and so on. The point is being made is that the girl wasn't killed by Iran or Russia but by American troops in Iraq.