The US, UN Condemn Attacks on Afghan Schools Leaving Six Dead

The U.S. and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned attacks Tuesday on a pair of Afghan educational institutions that left six dead and at least 11 injured.

The State Department expressed "outrage in response to today’s heinous attacks" on Kabul's Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School.

"We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence."

We are horrified and outraged at the reported attack on a high school today in Kabul.



Children in #Afghanistan have endured years of violence. Enough is enough. They have the right to access a safe education.



The time is NOW to #StoptheWaronChildren.https://t.co/FGXcH9o8Dj — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) April 19, 2022

Explosions were reported at the high school, which is located in district 18, said Khalid Zadran, a Kabul police spokesman. The blasts occurred as students were coming out of morning classes.

Other explosions were reported at the education center, a couple of kilometers away, according to The Associated Press. Both facilities are in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barch.

This is how the Taliban treat the relatives of the victims of today’s deadly Kabul attack on a school in the West of the city. The Taliban solution to everything seems to be violence, threat and humiliation. pic.twitter.com/3C2T1HGjCl — Zia Shahreyar l ضیا شهریار (@ziashahreyar) April 19, 2022

Guterres condemned the "ghastly attacks," and extended "his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured."

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he said.