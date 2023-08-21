U.S. urges immediate departure of its citizens in Belarus

ALBAWABA- The United States of America has issued a stern advisory today, Monday, urging its citizens against any travel plans to Belarus. Furthermore, those presently within the country are strongly encouraged to depart without delay.

An official statement posted on the U.S. Embassy's website in Minsk conveyed that the governments of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have signaled the potential closure of additional border crossings with Belarus.

In a fervent plea, the embassy implored its citizens to abstain from visiting Belarus due to the ongoing facilitation by Belarusian authorities of Russia's unwarranted assault on Ukraine. The reinforcement of Russian military forces, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the looming specter of civil unrest, and the looming possibility of detainment were cited as compelling reasons for caution.

The statement underlined with utmost emphasis the critical need for U.S. citizens to promptly exit Belarus. This can be achieved either through the open border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia or via air travel.

Furthermore, the statement shed light on the restriction barring U.S. citizens from entering Poland by land from Belarus. It also counseled against any travel to Russia or Ukraine in the present circumstances.

