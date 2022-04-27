US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated with Moderna along with two boosters, is not symptomatic after receiving results from rapid and PCR tests, according to the vice president's press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

"She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen said, according to Politico.

Harris' last in-person contact with President Joe Biden was during April 18's Easter Egg Roll, according to an official, after which she left for California.

Harris will continue to work from home at the Naval Observatory, and plans to return to the White House upon testing negative.

Allen tweeted Tuesday evening that Harris' physicians prescribed her the antiviral treatment Paxlovid. In a press briefing Tuesday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha called on Congress to provide more funding to expand access to the Pfizer drug.

The vice president's positive test results rerouted her plans to attend a 10:15 a.m. EDT intelligence briefing Tuesday at the White House, where she was initially tested, CNN reported.

Harris reportedly had no public appearances over the weekend before returning to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

She received her first booster shot in October and her second in early April.