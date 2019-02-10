US Wants Security Council to Recognize Disputed Venezuela President

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech in Caracas on February 8, 2018. (AFP/ File)

The United States has circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, calling for a new presidential in Venezuela.

The resolution voices "full support for the National Assembly as the only democratically elected institution in Venezuela," AFP reported Saturday.

It further "calls for the immediate start of a political process leading to free, fair and credible presidential elections, with international electoral observation, in line with Venezuela's constitution."

Juan Guaidó, the legislative body's chairman, has proclaimed himself the interim president of Venezuela, challenging President Nicolás Maduro's rule.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also been urged by the US to "utilize his good offices" to obtain such elections, stressing "the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Venezuela and to facilitate access and delivery of assistance to all in need in the entirety of the territory of Venezuela."

The text was obtained by AFP a day after Moscow proposed a resolution of its own to deal with crisis in the Latin American country.

The Russian draft expressed “concern over the attempts to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction,” also voicing “concern over the threats to use force against the territorial integrity and political independence” of Venezuela.

Venezuela has been in political turmoil in the past weeks, with the opposition blaming the country’s President Maduro over an ailing economy, hyperinflation, power cuts, and shortages of basic items, urging him to resign.

US President Donald Trump was quick to officially recognize Guaidó as the president, announcing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry to pressure Maduro

The president maintains that the US is using Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis as a cover-up for its military plans.

He has vowed not to let in "fake" aid from the United States requested by opposition leader, which is being stockpiled at the border with Colombia.

