US Will Continue to Break its Promises to N. Korea

US President Donald Trump has met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas.

North Korea's leader expressed hopes that the episode will lead to the removal of barriers to ending the current stalemate between the two sides. Following the meeting with Kim, Trump said US sanctions on North Korea would remain in place, but he said they could be scaled back as part of renewed negotiations.





In an interview, political commentator Jason Unruhe says the US will continue to break its promises to North Korea without any change in its approach toward Pyongyang.

