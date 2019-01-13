U.S Will Continue to Press MBS on Khashoggi Murder - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Twitter)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday Washington will seek to get new answers from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking during a press conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha, Pompeo described Khashoggi’s murder as "unacceptable."

He said the U.S. will continue to communicate with bin Salman to ensure holding those responsible for Khashoggi’s murder to accountability.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The Saudi journalist had entered the diplomatic facility seeking documents that would have allowed him to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

His body has yet to be found amid reports it was dismembered and chemically dissolved.

Riyadh has indicted 11 people over Khashoggi's killing and is seeking the death penalty for five suspects. But critics have suggested the individuals are merely taking the fall for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's operation after an unexpected international outcry."

