Uzbekistan: State of Emergency Removed in Karakalpakstan

Uzbekistan decided Wednesday to lift a state of emergency in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan, which had been rocked by deadly clashes earlier this month.

Emergency measures that included a curfew and restrictions on entry and exit from Karakalpakstan were lifted earlier than planned as order had been restored in the region, said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the presidential decree he signed.

The additional security forces that were deployed to the region have also started to withdraw, the sources noted.

Massive protests erupted in the region on July 1-2 over proposed constitutional changes that would affect the status of the autonomous region.

At least 18 people were killed and 243 others injured, including 94 seriously, during clashes between protesters and security forces, according to Uzbek authorities.

In response, Uzbekistan announced a month-long state of emergency in Karakalpakstan.