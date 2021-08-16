  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Video: Bodies of Afghan Civilians at Kabul's Airport

Video: Bodies of Afghan Civilians at Kabul's Airport

Published August 16th, 2021 - 07:52 GMT
Kabul airport
Bodies of people at Kabul airport
Highlights
Bodies of Afghan Civilians Seen at Kabul Airport.

Videos and photos showing several Afghan civilians dead at the Kabul airport are widely shared on the social media.

Also ReadAfter The Taliban Takeover: Hundreds Try to Board Planes in Kabul AirportAfter The Taliban Takeover: Hundreds Try to Board Planes in Kabul Airport

Reports revealed that chaos between Afghan civilians and US army forces erupted as people rushed onto planes in an attempt to escape the country after the Taliban took over keynote regions including the capital Kabul on Sunday.

The US forces are guarding the Kabul airport to make sure there is a safe eviction of its nationals and that of other foreign missions from Afghanistan.

Tags:Kabul airportKabulTalibanAfghanistan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...