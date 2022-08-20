On Video: 'Huge' Looters of a Los Angeles Supermarket, Leave With Many Items

ALBAWABA - Los Angeles police release a video of mob of looters descending on supermarket in the city and ransacking it and taking thousands of items.

مشهد صادم.. حشود ضخمة من اللصوص يقتحمون متجراً ويسرقون محتوياته في #أميركا#شاهد_سكاي pic.twitter.com/6ton17uFw4

— سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) August 20, 2022

The video footage is clear with looters going about their business and taking stuff off the shelf, not paying for them and just walking out off the door.

A video footage showing a "flash mob" of looters ransacking a 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles went viral prompting the city police to ask the public's help to identify those involved in the incidents. https://t.co/8CiqEAIOSV — IBTimes 🇮🇳 (@ibtimes_india) August 20, 2022

The video footage is recorded and police are looking for the looters.