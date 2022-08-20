On Video: 'Huge' Looters of a Los Angeles Supermarket, Leave With Many Items

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 20th, 2022 - 11:55 GMT
ALBAWABA - Los Angeles police release a video of mob of looters descending on supermarket in the city and ransacking it and taking thousands of items.

مشهد صادم.. حشود ضخمة من اللصوص يقتحمون متجراً ويسرقون محتوياته في #أميركا#شاهد_سكاي pic.twitter.com/6ton17uFw4

The video footage is clear with looters going about their business and taking stuff off the shelf, not paying for them and just walking out off the door. 

The video footage is recorded and police are looking for the looters. 


