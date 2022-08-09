Video: Palestinians Carry Out the Body of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi

Videos of the latest clashes in Nablus between Israeli forces, who carried out a military operation killing Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, leader of al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and other Palestinians emerged online.

Israeli security forces started an operation to kill Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi in the old town of Nablus on Tuesday morning leading to a deadly clash where at least two others were killed and 40 others injured.

عاجل| مصادر صحفية: "إخراج جثمان المطارد إبراهيم النابلسي بعد ارتقائه خلال اشتباكات عنيفة مع قوات كبيرة من جيش الاحتلال في البلدة القديمة بنابلس". pic.twitter.com/AMrGroXFw5 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 9, 2022

A video was shared showing people in the old town of Nablus carrying out the body of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi who was killed in clashes with Israeli army forces was shared online as another clip showed the moment al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades arrived at the hospital.

The Palestinian Health Ministry added that a man died of his wounds while the process of saving others is still ongoing as four people arrived at the hospital with severe injuries due to the latest raid operation carried out by the Israeli forces.

The National Forces in Palestine announced a strike in Nablus rejecting the latest attacks by Israeli forces, local media sources reported.