Video: Russian Oil Facility on Fire in Belgorod

A video was largely shared online showing an oil facility on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod, Friday morning.

In the footage, huge flames were seen rising in the sky along with a cloud of thick black smoke.

Oil depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/XInyx33Znn — BNO News (@BNONews) April 1, 2022

The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov via his Telegram channel said: "The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it".

Local authorities blamed two Ukrainian helicopters for the attack on the Russian oil facility causing the huge fire, NEXTA reported.

#BREAKING: Belgorod Regional Governor confirms Ukrainian helicopter attack inside Russia https://t.co/GEO91Z9ucv — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) April 1, 2022

The Russian city of Belgorod is located on the Seversky Donets River 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.