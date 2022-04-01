  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Video: Russian Oil Facility on Fire in Belgorod

Video: Russian Oil Facility on Fire in Belgorod

Published April 1st, 2022 - 04:33 GMT
oil Facility on fire

A video was largely shared online showing an oil facility on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod, Friday morning.

In the footage, huge flames were seen rising in the sky along with a cloud of thick black smoke.

The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov via his Telegram channel said: "The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it".

Local authorities blamed two Ukrainian helicopters for the attack on the Russian oil facility causing the huge fire, NEXTA reported.

The Russian city of Belgorod is located on the Seversky Donets River 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

Tags:UkraineRussiaOiloil depot

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...