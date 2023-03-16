Video shows Russian fighter jet colliding with US jet

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2023 - 10:04 GMT
ALBAWABA The U.S. European Command released a video of the loss of the MQ-9 Reaper that was unsafe and unprofessionally intercepted by a Russian Su-27 over the Black Sea, on Thursday.

The Russian jet can be seen approaching the drone, before it twice releases fuel while passing, the military said in the statement Thursday.

Then at 29 seconds into the video the jet can be seen colliding with the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the video feed is lost for 60 seconds. When the feed is reestablished one of the drone's propellers has been visibly damaged.

