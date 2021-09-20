Video: Students Jump From Windows at Russia School Amid Mass Shooting

At least 8 people were killed, 6 others reported injured in a school shooting in Russia, local news reported on Monday. A video was virally shared showing students jumping out windows at Perm State University to save their lives.

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal murder case following the school shooting incident.

Furthermore, the Russian interior ministry said that it has shot and injured the attacker and he is now under the police's fist.

Investigators say this is the second mass shooting incident reported in Russia this year.