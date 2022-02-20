Vienna JCOPA Deal Can Be Reached in 10 Days - Russian Envoy

ALBAWABA - The Russian Envoy to the nuclear talks in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov says JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) between the global powers and Iran could be restored within 10 days.

Russian envoy to the Vienna nuclear talks says #JCPOA could be restored in 10 days. https://t.co/niCs1c9DpR — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) February 20, 2022

This is trending news. Ulyanov says that he always thought that a real breakthrough would be achieved by the end of February 2022.

Dubbed the Iran nuclear deal between Tehran and the USA, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, it was signed as an international agreement in 2015.



What that mean is the USA could could rejoin the JCPOA within the next 10 days. The Iranians are very optimistic that a deal will be reached but add that the ball is in the US and European court.

