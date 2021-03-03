Violence Grows in Myanmar Rallies as Six More Protesters Killed

At least six people were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday when the police and security forces again used lethal weapons to disperse rallies against the Feb. 1 military coup, according to local media reports.

A large number of people once again took to the streets in major cities and towns across the country demanding the restoration of civilian rule in the face of violent repression by the police and security forces.

#Myanmar 🇲🇲: gruesome video of police violence in #Yangon today.



Policemen stop an ambulance and force the medics outside. Once they sit by the side of the road the police start savagely beating the defenseless medics. #WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar pic.twitter.com/PneXYb6AWC — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 3, 2021

Two demonstrators were killed after being shot by security forces in the second largest city Mandalay, a leading local news outlet Eleven Media Group reported.



Causality was also reported in the anti-coup rally in the central town of Monywa.

Radio Free Asia's Burma Service uploaded a video in which the police dragged two bodies after cracking down on the protesters in Monywa in the central Sagaing region on Wednesday.

However, the Monywa Gazette, another local news outlet, reported that five people were killed by security forces in the town.

In the country's commercial capital Yangon, a protester died of gun injuries, Khit Thi Media reported, citing volunteer rescue workers as witnesses.

A CCTV footage of juntas(terrorists ) raided into peaceful civilians' homes, dragged the people out, beat and kicked them and arrest them in Myeik today. #WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar #Mar3Coup pic.twitter.com/sezqXhY8TS — Myanmar Protests News (@MMProtestsNews) March 3, 2021

Footages showing the police set up temporary barricades in the northern Okalapa township of Yangon were also shared on social media.

This article has been adapted from its original source.