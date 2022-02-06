Violent Clashes Erupt at UNAMID Camp in North Darfur

Four people were killed following violent clashes on Saturday at the former UNAMID headquarters between government joint forces and an armed group that sought to steals several containers.

Security sources in El-Fasher told Sudan Tribune that an armed force, led by Mohamed Ibrahim aka “Abu Jamba”, attacked the former headquarters of UNAMID.

UN experts: Darfur rebel groups make money in Libya https://t.co/bEOK92VA9D — NITESH BHARDWAJ (@newsquotesshine) February 5, 2022

The North Darfur governor who heads the state security committee ordered the joint forces to prevent the looters from seizing a number of containers they prepared to leave with.

But Abu Jamba’s force shot dead Fedial al-Miliek a Commander of a peace group Sudanese, Alliance Forces, and a lieutenant of the Rapid Support Forces.

Both were killed while they trying to dissuade Abu Jamba to leave the containers and move out of the base peacefully.

The joint force responded to the attack, killing the leader of the assailants, Abu Jamba, and a member of his force.

The government forces brought the situation under control. After that, several wounded militaries were evacuated to El Fasher Military Hospital.



Abu Jamba group recently split from the Sudanese Alliance Forces led by Khamis Abkar who is also the West Darfur Governor.

Huzayfa Mohi-Eldin, the Alliance Spokesman, described the attackers as a “rebel militia”.

For his part, the North Darfur Governor said they decided to suppress armed gangs and reduce violence in the state capital.

Abdel Rahman Nimir who was speaking after a meeting of the state security committee added they would launch a major campaign within 72 hours against the outlaw groups.

UN report: UAE support for mercenaries in Libya strengthens armed movements in Darfur | Politics news https://t.co/ufpJfuULqv — Trends Wide (@TrendsWide) February 4, 2022

Nimr stressed that Abu Jumba had a long history of human rights violations, looting and violating the orders of the state security committee.

He added that the leader of the assailants claimed to belong to the Sudanese Alliance, but it turned out that he and his group were a looting gang.

El-Fasher recently experienced a series of looting attacks on the UNAMID site and WFP warehouse.