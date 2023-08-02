Violent clashes renew in Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh camp

ALBAWABA- Renewed clashes with machine guns and rockets have erupted in Ain al-Hilweh camp, located in southern Lebanon, early this week.

The fierce confrontations between Palestinian factions have resulted in a devastating toll, leaving tens of Palestinians killed and wounded in the country's largest refugee camp.

As the violence escalates, thousands of inhabitants have been forced to flee, adding to the grave humanitarian crisis.

Established in the aftermath of Israel's establishment in 1948, the Ain al-Hilweh camp is home to approximately 60,000 Palestinians.

