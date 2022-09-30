Viral: Biden And Italy's New PM Meloni Get Off on The Wrong Foot!

ALBAWABA - Joe Biden's comments on the recent Italian elections is getting much flak on the social media. It shouldn't be any of his business to make his views heard 'loud and clear' on another NATO country who has just elected an extreme rightwing prime minister in the name of Giorgia Meloni but that doesn't seem to matter.

Joe Biden spoke at a Democrat Governor's Association event last night and seemed to imply that the Italian people electing Giorgia Meloni as their next prime minister is the end of democracy in Italy. pic.twitter.com/2jW7lQMIAB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2022

Biden was speaking at a Democrat Convention and he was clearly eyeing the US mid-term. He believes a global shift to the right would certainly be bad for the United States. He doesn't mince his words believing that the election's right turnaround means that "democracy is at stake" not only in Italy but the whole world.

The social media has been buzzing with comment, reaction and news. Surely this is not the right way to talk about an ally even if its not of the same political persuasion. The US State Department moved quickly for damage control, stating the United States would deal with Italy under any government it election - rightwing or not because of the NATO alliance and the relations betweem the two countries.

Joe Biden uses election of conservative Italian PM Giorgia Meloni as evidence that ‘democracy is at stake’ both here and around the world https://t.co/LR3cZZTl1I — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2022

So what Biden did in his comments was to create another embarrassing diplomatic incident especially since Meloni won the elections "fair and square" by the Italian electorate, and everyone would just have to live with it. Her Brothers Party, which is the furthest to reach to Benito Mussolini fascists, got about 26 percent of the national vote and with an alliance of other extreme right parties - at 44 percent of the vote is likely to form Italy's next government.

WARNING: According to President Joe Biden, Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italy could threaten American democracy; however, Jack quickly proves Biden to be much more tyrannical and anti-democratic than Meloni.https://t.co/lKas5KXBFL — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 30, 2022

Democrats are the threat. People are waking up. Italian voters have had enough and elected a common sense smart conservative woman.



Biden says Giorgia Meloni's victory in Italy is a WARNING for American democracyhttps://t.co/Ehs5fIrdSC — Mike Miller (@dammnet_forever) September 30, 2022

