Viral: Jordanians Cheer as a Person Rescued From Under The Luweibdeh Rubble

Published September 14th, 2022 - 11:13 GMT
Disaster in Amman
Jordanian rescue workers search for missing persons under the rubble of a four-storey residential building which collapsed in central Amman, on September 13, 2022. (Khalil MAZRAAWI/AFP)

ALBAWABA - One more person alive has been brought out from under the rubble in the  collapsed building disaster in Jabal Luweibdeh disaster adjacent to downtown Amman. As the person was brought out by civil defence there was much jubilation. 

Civil defence teams are working round the clock to get the survivors out after the building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. 

It is thought that there are still 10 people buried under the rubble of the collapsed building. Jordan's State Minister of Information Tayseer Al Shbool said, and according to available information there are still 10 people buried under the rubble of the four-storey building. 

The minister added, and who is also the official government spokesman added, some of them were still alive.

The number of deaths in the building disaster had already climbed up to five people with 14 injured. There are more than 300 civil defence office who are involved in the search and rescue operations.

