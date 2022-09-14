Viral: Jordanians Cheer as a Person Rescued From Under The Luweibdeh Rubble

ALBAWABA - One more person alive has been brought out from under the rubble in the collapsed building disaster in Jabal Luweibdeh disaster adjacent to downtown Amman. As the person was brought out by civil defence there was much jubilation.

Civil defence teams are working round the clock to get the survivors out after the building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

هدول إللي بنشالوا فوق الراس والعين 🧡

مو السياسيين الفاسدين ‼️



هدول إللي بنشالوا فوق الراس والعين 🧡
مو السياسيين الفاسدين ‼️
عاشوا النشامى ،، كل الأحترام لجهودهم وخطاهم المُباركة ✌️🇯🇴#اللويبده

It is thought that there are still 10 people buried under the rubble of the collapsed building. Jordan's State Minister of Information Tayseer Al Shbool said, and according to available information there are still 10 people buried under the rubble of the four-storey building.

The minister added, and who is also the official government spokesman added, some of them were still alive.

لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله

تعازينا لأهل الضحايا في حادث أنهيار عمارة #اللويبدة_عمان ربي يصبركم

رحم الله المتوفين وشافى الله المصابين

لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله
تعازينا لأهل الضحايا في حادث أنهيار عمارة #اللويبدة_عمان ربي يصبركم
رحم الله المتوفين وشافى الله المصابين
وحفظ الله #الأردن من كل مكروه #عمارة_اللويبدة#اللويبدة#الأردن

The number of deaths in the building disaster had already climbed up to five people with 14 injured. There are more than 300 civil defence office who are involved in the search and rescue operations.