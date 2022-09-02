Viral: A Nazi Attempts to Kill Argentina's Vice-president Cristina Kirchner

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the social media from south America. A man pointed a gun and shot at the vice-president of Argentina Cristina Kirchner in Buenos Aires.

Assasination attempt on Argentina’s vicepresident Cristina Kirchner, gun fails to fire. Assailant, 35-year-old Brazilian, has been arrested.pic.twitter.com/0UWlNL6DBI — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) September 2, 2022

The shooter is a 35-year-old Brazilian named Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel.

Argentinian VP Cristina Kirchner was victim to an attempted assassination. She plans on running for President in 2023 but faces corruption charges with no evidence. She refused to allow the country to default on an IMF loan or pay the World Bank. Her attacker had a Nazi tattoo. pic.twitter.com/lmy4HP8kK5 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) September 2, 2022

The firearm malfunctioned it is being reported and security men set upon him thereafter and arrested him.

A man has been arrested for attempting to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner near her home in Buenos Aires.



The man pointed a handgun at Kirchner at close range as she was getting out of a car https://t.co/JRwOZkr7Ta — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2022

He is said to have belonged to neo-Nazi groups.

In Argentina, Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian, pointed a gun and shot @CFKArgentina. The firearm malfunctioned. According early reports, the Brazilian has connections with neo-Nazi groups. https://t.co/qKcy95x2OS — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) September 2, 2022

The gun misfired

Argentina has detained a man who was filmed pointing an apparent firearm at Vice President Cristina Kirchner's head on Thursday evening.



The vice president is unharmed and being guarded by law enforcement. This is a developing story. https://t.co/axmOaf29Mj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 2, 2022

Kirchner's walked away unharmed surrounded by much security and people: