Viral: A Nazi Attempts to Kill Argentina's Vice-president Cristina Kirchner

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 2nd, 2022 - 06:55 GMT
Cristina Kirchner
Cristina Kirchner (AFP/Getty Images File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the social media from south America. A man pointed a gun and shot at the vice-president of Argentina Cristina Kirchner in Buenos Aires.

The shooter is a 35-year-old Brazilian named Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel. 

The firearm malfunctioned it is being reported and security men set upon him thereafter and arrested him.

He is said to have belonged to neo-Nazi groups.

The gun misfired

Kirchner's walked away unharmed surrounded by much security and people:

 

