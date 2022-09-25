Viral: Sudan's Burhan Will 'Definitely' Visit Israel if Invited

ALBAWABA - Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Friday, he will definitely visit Israel if he is invited. He made his comments while in New York attending the UN General Assembly meetings, Friday.

"إذا تلقيت دعوة سوف أذهب إلى إسرائيل".. رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني عبد الفتاح #البرهان يبدي استعداده زيارة إسرائيل في حال قُدمت له دعوة #السودان pic.twitter.com/1rx15ZTeE9 — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) September 24, 2022

His comments are trending in both Arabic, English and French and is being said in all frankness for after all, Sudan has signed a peace accord with Israel in late 2020 along with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco.

The head of the Sudan Sovereign Council minces no words: “I see Israel as one of the countries with which there is nothing that can be described as a state of hostility,” he told AP in an interview, “the basis of (international) relations is reconciliation, so if I got an invitation, I will definitely look at it, and if there is a possibility, I l will definitely go,” he stressed.

His comments are likely to be music to the ears of Israelis for he said "there is no enmity between us and Israel."

"ليس بيننا وبين إسرائيل عداء"



تصريح لرئيس المجلس السيادي في #السودان ينفي العداء مع كيان يحتل الأرض، ويغتصب المقدسات، وقتل وشرّد شعبا عربيا من أرضه.. بل أن #السودان نفسه لم يسلم من عدوان صهيوني على أراضيه..

المؤكد..

أن هذا ليس رأي الشعب السوداني الشقيق ..#فلسطين_قضية_الشرفاء pic.twitter.com/Gtwl0jcOI6 — جابر الحرمي (@jaberalharmi) September 24, 2022

Despite the lack of formal outward ties between Sudan and Israel news sources stated there are underlaying intelligence ties and exchanges between the two countries.