Viral: Sudan's Burhan Will 'Definitely' Visit Israel if Invited

Published September 25th, 2022 - 09:23 GMT
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA -  Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Friday, he will definitely visit Israel if he is invited. He made his comments while in New York attending the UN General Assembly meetings, Friday.

His comments are trending in both Arabic, English and French and is being said in all frankness for after all, Sudan has signed a peace accord with Israel in late 2020 along with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco.  

The head of the Sudan Sovereign Council minces no words:  “I see Israel as one of the countries with which there is nothing that can be described as a state of hostility,” he told AP in an interview,  “the basis of (international) relations is reconciliation, so if I got an invitation, I will definitely look at it, and if there is a possibility, I l will definitely go,” he stressed.

His comments are likely to be music to the ears of Israelis for he said "there is no enmity between us and Israel." 

Despite the lack of formal outward ties between Sudan and Israel news sources stated there are underlaying intelligence ties and exchanges between the two countries.

