Viral Videos: Monsoon Rains Catastrophic For Sudan

Published August 11th, 2022 - 11:56 GMT
Death on the Nile
ALBAWABA - Sudan is underwater. This is the season of heavy monsoon rains. Torrential floods is an understatement. The destruction is unbelievable.

Videos speak of the disaster. Heavy rains and floods continue to impact Sudanese all over the country. Floods is causing serious disruption in Khartoum and other states whilst El Gezira. Much significant damage was caused in the past days.

These rains in some cases can be deadly leading to the deaths of people including in Darfur were 12 were killed. The rains are trending under different hashtags including (#Sudan #Rainfall #SudanNews #SudanFloods) with plenty of news:

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported since the start of the rainy season last May an estimated 38,000 people have been affected by flooding across Sudan. “The rainy season usually lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September” according to local local websites.  Its being reported every where:

Videos speak louder than words:

Its actually catastrophic:

 

