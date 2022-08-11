Viral Videos: Monsoon Rains Catastrophic For Sudan

ALBAWABA - Sudan is underwater. This is the season of heavy monsoon rains. Torrential floods is an understatement. The destruction is unbelievable.

Videos speak of the disaster. Heavy rains and floods continue to impact Sudanese all over the country. Floods is causing serious disruption in Khartoum and other states whilst El Gezira. Much significant damage was caused in the past days.

2 dead, dozens injured, 25 villages damaged, complete collapse of about 3,000 houses & the partial collapse of a thousand others in torrential rains & floods in Berber town in the River Nile state of northern Sudan 🇸🇩https://t.co/x8KplQmXgG https://t.co/NDDY6GarF6 — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) August 11, 2022

These rains in some cases can be deadly leading to the deaths of people including in Darfur were 12 were killed. The rains are trending under different hashtags including (#Sudan #Rainfall #SudanNews #SudanFloods) with plenty of news:

#Sudan: Heavy Rains and Floods Cause More Disruption in Sudan https://t.co/gzfWPaVjWS — Afro Newscast (@afronewscast) August 10, 2022

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported since the start of the rainy season last May an estimated 38,000 people have been affected by flooding across Sudan. “The rainy season usually lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September” according to local local websites. Its being reported every where:

Sudan: Heavy rains and floods cause more disruption in Sudan https://t.co/TW4P67TIms @Radiodabanga

Videos speak louder than words:

Severe Storms Damage Shelters of Tigrayan Refugees In #Sudan



BREAKING: Thousands of @refugees who fled the genocidal war in #Tigray are now stuck in precarious conditions at the mercy of the rainy season. There is an urgent need of protection from the extreme weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/TcQyCnJdds — Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) August 8, 2022

Its actually catastrophic: