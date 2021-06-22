  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Voting Deadline Extended for Several Hours in Ethiopia

Voting Deadline Extended for Several Hours in Ethiopia

Published June 22nd, 2021 - 07:13 GMT
Ethiopia extends voting deadline in election
People look at the polling station tallies published outside of a polling station in the city of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, on June 22, 2021. Ethiopia voted on June 21, 2021 in an election billed as the most democratic yet in Africa's second-most populous country, but taking place as famine blights its war-torn Tigray region. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP
Highlights
In several polling stations, voters still lining up to cast ballots across Horn of Africa country

Ethiopia extended by three hours the voting deadline in its ongoing sixth general elections on Monday, which were to end at 6 p.m. while people in the capital were still lining up to cast their ballots.

Also ReadEgypt is 'More' Furious With Ethiopia But Why?Egypt is 'More' Furious With Ethiopia But Why?

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia announced in a statement that voting would continue until 9 p.m.

Solyana Shimeles, the board's communication director said that ballot-counting would begin right away and that every polling station would post their respective results.

Earlier, the board said voting had been largely successful. However, election officials had to close a polling station in the town of Ambo, 112 kilometers (70 miles) west of Addis Ababa, claiming they had received threats, with a ruling pending on the incident.


Ethiopian authorities used improved ballot boxes in these elections compared to previous polls in terms of transparency. Nearly 38 million voters have registered to elect 547 federal parliament members on Monday.

As many as 9,175 candidates have been listed by 47 political parties, while 125 are running as independents in the polls being conducted at more than 49,407 polling stations across the Horn of Africa country.

Also ReadEgypt is 'More' Furious With Ethiopia But Why?Islamic School Produces Respected Community Leaders in Ethiopia

But, voters in 78 of 547 constituencies will have to wait until Sept. 6 due to logistical, security and administrative hurdles.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Solyana ShimelesEthiopiaNational Electoral Boardelections

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...