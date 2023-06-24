Memes crash social media amid Russia, Wagner tension

ALBAWABA - Memes have taken the internet by storm follwoing the latest tension between Russia and Wagner group.

It all started after Wagner group cheif claimed that Russian forces have tagreted positions of the group and killed a large number of Wagner forces.

Russian Ministry of Defense released a statement denying Yevgeny Prigozhin's claims and said: "All messages and video distributed on social networks on behalf of [Yevgeny] Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the [Russian military] on the camps of PMC Wagner in the rear areas do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation."

Russian president then held a televised speech and warned that those on "path of treason" or armed rebellion will be "punished."

Vladimir Putin announced: "It is a stab in the back of our country and our people," in an address to the nation.

Social media user have taken advatage on the rising tension between Russia and Wagner group.

Memes on Russia and Wagner group tension

A video of alleged Ukrainian soldier eating popcorn and watching developments in Russia have been also widely shared online.

The sentence "Kyiv in 3 days" have also trending widely on Twitter as people compared who Russian said that they will take over Kyiv in 3 days when the war started on Feb. 24, 2022, and how now people are mocking that Russia might fall also "Moscow in 3 days" after Wagner group believed to have turned on Russia.