Wagner "controls" military positions in Voronezh

ALBAWABA - Wagner group forces claimed to have taken control over military position in Voronezh city.

According to media outlets, Voronezh city is located 500 km away from the Russian capital, Moscow.

This comes at time where Kermlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President will make a televised speech amid Wagner claims that Russian forces targeted positions of the group killing a huge number of Wagner soldiers.

Media outlets also revealed that all public events in Moscow have been cancelled amid rising tension between Wagner group and Russia.