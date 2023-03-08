Wagner takes control of Bakhmut eastern parts

ALBAWABA - The Russian armed Wagner Group took control, on Wednesday, of the entire eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to what the group's commander announced.

The commander of the Russian "Wagner" group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the entire eastern part of the city of Bakhmut, the center of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has been controlled.

Russia’s Wagner paramilitary organization proclaimed control of the eastern district of Bakhmut, as Ukrainian troops continued to fight to avoid being encircled https://t.co/Daq8Ua2MWp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 8, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the Russian forces taking over the city, but the pressure increased dramatically on the Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut in the face of the Russian advance and threat.

Wagner Commander Yevgeny Prigozhin was filmed speaking at the T-34-85 Memorial in Eastern Bakhmut early this morning; he states that Ukrainian Forces have now Withdrawn from the Eastern Districts of the City over the Bakhmutovka River. pic.twitter.com/RfK77AY6ez — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2023

Zelenskyy reaffirms that his forces are determined to control the city, for fear that the Russian control over it will be the beginning of a way to control other cities in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said that defending this city "is a strategic issue for us."

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that controlling it would allow additional attacks in the depth of the defense lines of the Ukrainian armed forces.

A Ukrainian official said Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is running low on fighters recruited from prisons, who are dying by the thousands in the battle for Bakhmut. https://t.co/Z9HazCMzkV — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 8, 2023

For his turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Bakhmut might fall in the coming days.

Bakhmut has been witnessing the longest and bloodiest battle since the onset of the Russian invasion on Ukraine more than a year ago, in Feb.2022.

It gained its importance after the Russian forces were unable to control it, despite the fact that a long time had passed since the fierce battles. Russia and Ukraine alike incur heavy losses because of this city.