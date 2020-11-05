The Wait Continues: Six US States to Issue Their Electoral Verdicts

At least three key states are planning to give updates Thursday in the close presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Biden's electoral count is 253 and Trump's 213, according to projections by NBC News, CNN and CBS News.

Six states remain uncalled on Thursday -- Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will give an update on the ballot counting at 10:30 a.m. EST, when the state's final totals are expected to be announced.



Official results show Trump leading in Georgia by about 18,000 votes.

About 25,000 votes yet to be counted, Raffensperger told WSB-TV early Thursday.

Officials in Fulton County, which contains Atlanta, said in an early morning tweet that about 5,000 ballots remained to be scanned and would quickly be added to the statewide total.

In Nevada, election officials are expected to give an update at noon EST and Arizona at 9 p.m. EST.

There are still ballots being counted in Nevada's Clark County, which contains Las Vegas, and Arizona's Maricopa County, which contains Phoenix.

