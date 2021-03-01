'Waiting For The Vaccine'! Somali Health Situation Disparate

The Somali health minister on Monday has warned that the COVID-19 situation in the Horn of African country is "dire" and called for strict adherence to health measures in fighting the disease.

"The situation is dire but we are confident that with the rollout of vaccines in the near future we will be able to manage this second wave," Dr. Fowzia Abikar said in a statement issued on Monday.

The first outbreak she said was managed largely thanks to a lockdown and closure of all schools and universities.



"We have again submitted and advised for these same restrictions and measures. Regardless we advise all parents to NOT send their kids to school and follow the health guidelines," she added.

Health ministry officials told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the country will receive 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

Somalia recorded eight deaths and 266 new cases after 1,807 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,257, recoveries at 3,808, and fatalities at 239.