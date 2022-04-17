War Kills! What Do The Numbers Say in Ukraine?

ALBAWABA - The Russian-Ukraine war is proving deadly for both sides. However, the Russian Defence Ministry has not expected such devastation on their sides.

Ukrainian data shows that in 50 days of conflict more than 20,000 Russian soldiers were killed and over 700 tanks destroyed or captured.

On the Ukraine side President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced of major manpower lossses for #Ukraine. Speaking to the international media he said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. At the same time, he added up to 10,000 were injured.

More detailed figures show the Ukraine war have took their toll on Russian soldiers in different ways. One Ukraine periodical says that the Russian reputation as a military power has been shattered in 50 days of war. With about 20,000 killed Russia has lost 700 tanks, either destroyed or captured, its flagship Moskva sunk in the Black Sea and it lost seven military generals which is a blow to the army.

However, it is reported that Russia killed at least 200 Ukrainian children since the start of war on 24 February, 2022. The civilian death toll in the war climbed to 1,982, the UN said Friday, while the number fleeing has surpassed 4.6 million, Anadolu news reports.

At least 2,651 more people have been injured in Ukraine since Feb. 24, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said pointing out “most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes”.

RUSSIAN SOLDIER RAPED WOMAN THEN SLAUGHTERED HER HUSBAND

The number of people who have left Ukraine since the start of the war has risen to more than 4.63 million, the Turkish news agency points out. Most have gone to neighboring countries – more than 2.72 million to Poland, 726,857 to Romania, 484,725 to Russia, 447,053 to Hungary, 419,499 to Moldova, 329,597 to Slovakia and 22,827 to Belarus, according to the latest UNHCR figures.

Millions more are internally displaced in Ukraine, with an update from the International Organization for Migration earlier this week placing the number at 7.1 million.