War Zone Al Aqsa: Israeli Troops Fire Indiscriminately at Palestinian Worshippers

ALBAWABA - Israeli troops invade Al Aqsa Mosque under the Arabic hashtag of (#المسجد_الأقصى) in east Jerusalem on Friday dawn time.

AFP reported there was much clashes in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound resulting in the critical injury of at least seven Palestinians according to medics and witnesses at the scene. They had to be taken to hospital.

Hours after Zionist occupation forces besieged worshippers inside Al Qibli mosque at the Al-Aqsa mosque and strangled them with gas bombs,The occupation forces are currently breaking into Al Qibli mosque

and brutally assaulting worshippers.#المسجد_الأقصى

pic.twitter.com/NdtweBu3Cy — Freies palästina ⁦🇩🇿⁩💚⁦🇵🇸⁩⁦✌🏻⁩ (@FreiesPalastina) April 15, 2022

Israeli soldiers stormed the Al Qibli mosque in the compound and starting firing tear gas at the people who were praying.

#عاجل قوات الاحتلال تواصل إطلاق قنابل الصوت والغاز والرصاص المطاطي بكثافة نحو المصلين في المسجد الأقصى#المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/ozvsVwhRC7 — Chérifa Youcef 𓂆 شريفة يَۈسًٌُُفَ (@cherifa_youcef) April 15, 2022

Video clips suggest it was like a war zone in the Al Aqsa compound with Israeli troops firing with their machine guns at the people running around the compound screaming and trying to avoid bullets.

It is reported at least 100 were injured in the clashes in the mosque that was full of worshippers that were performing the morning prayers.

🔴 #NewsAlert | Around 100 injured in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound: Medics



(AFP) — NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2022

This news item is trending with many continuing to repost.