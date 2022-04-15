  1. Home
  3. War Zone Al Aqsa: Israeli Troops Fire Indiscriminately at Palestinian Worshippers

Published April 15th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
Israeli police walk at the Dome of the Rock mosque
Israeli security forces walk at the Dome of the Rock mosque following the Muslim Friday noon prayers in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque complex, 10 September 2021 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli troops invade Al Aqsa Mosque under the Arabic hashtag of (#المسجد_الأقصى) in east Jerusalem on Friday dawn time.

AFP reported there was much clashes in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound resulting in the critical injury of at least seven Palestinians according to medics and witnesses at the scene. They had to be taken to hospital. 

Israeli soldiers stormed the Al Qibli mosque in the compound and starting firing tear gas at the people who were praying. 

 

Video clips suggest it was like a war zone in the Al Aqsa compound with Israeli troops firing with their machine guns at the people running around the compound screaming and trying to avoid bullets.

  

It is reported at least 100 were injured in the clashes in the mosque that was full of worshippers that were performing the morning prayers. 

This news item is trending with many continuing to repost. 

Via SyndiGate.info


