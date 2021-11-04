Washington Asks Israel to Pressure Burhan to End The Sudanese Coup 

ALBAWABA - The United States is asking Israel to intervene in the Sudan deadlock. According to reports Washington wants Israeli officials to pressure Gen Abdel Fatah Al Burhan to reverse the coup and presumably reinstate the government of Abdulla Hamdok. Although nobody is saying so as much.

The Times of Israel report titled "US asks Israel to urge Sudan's military chief to reverse the coup - report" is making twitter headlines, being posted and reposted to emphasize the point that reports and comments are being made. The worrying thing for the moment is the coup d'etat.

The newspaper report mainly relies on the Axios news website which states: "The Biden administration has asked the Israeli government to use its close relations with Sudan’s coup leader and de facto president, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to urge the military to restore the civilian government."

The General should be charged for treason, chaotic and failure of safeguarding the constitution which resulted for losses of life and property. U.S. wants Israel to convince Sudan's generals to end coup - Axios https://t.co/s2uZBb4Du4 — rometowing (@rometowing) November 3, 2021

Axios adds the reason for the Washington move is the fact that Al Burhan was behind the Israel-Sudan normalization process that was made at the end of the Donald Trump era in the late 2020. According to Axios he and other military generals in the Sudanese Army were "coordinating with contacts in the Israeli national security council and Mossad intelligence agency."

US asked Israel to use its ties w/Sudan to lower the flames a week after the military coup. Israeli officials confirmed Wednesday. According to an Israeli source, Jerusalem has started to comply w/US request, using Israel's security ties with the Sudanese military. https://t.co/PFt89TSlRk — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) November 3, 2021

Much online chatter is being made about this aspect about the fact that an Israeli delegation is already in Sudan and has been so for the last few days, at least if not more. One says the United States has urged Israel to use its ties with Sudan officials and military to "lower the flames a week after the military coup" and the fact that Israel has already started as confirmed by its officials and is using its "security ties with the Sudanese military."

So an Israeli delegation meets with Sudan generals who took over country in coup the US condemned. Israel blindsided US with "terrorism" labeling of Human Rights orgs. US Admin designates Israeli companies for undermining US interests.



Interesting week! — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) November 3, 2021



But there is a problem about. Most of the world, the West included, has condemned the military coup in Khartoum except for Israel which has remained silent and surely for Washington to ask its leaders to pressure Sudan maybe stretching it too far. Doesn't staying silent mean supporting the coup?