Washington 'Whitewashes' The Bullet That Killed Abu Akleh Critics Argue

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 5th, 2022 - 08:59 GMT
Shireen Abu Akleh
Family and friends of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh attend a candle vigil outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on 16 May 2022 [HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images]

ALBAWBA - It seems nobody is happy with the American's these days. Their final forensics of the bullet that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh which they said could not reach a definitive conclusion because the bullet was badly damaged, is angering many: Palestinians and Israelis.

What is the making the latter unhappy is the fact that while the U.S. Security Coordinator could not reach such a conclusion, the USSC concluded that "...gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," Ned Price, a spokesman for the US Department of State added.

It is this that is upsetting the Israelis as pointed out by this blogger:

Further, the same blogger writes:

The Palestinians are upset as well. They reject the US conclusion:

http://

And one blogger pointed out:

News of the devastating bullet and which the Palestinian Authority handed over to the Americans to examine continues to go viral:

Abu Akleh's family condemns the findings of the probe as whitewashing:

 


