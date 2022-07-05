Washington 'Whitewashes' The Bullet That Killed Abu Akleh Critics Argue

ALBAWBA - It seems nobody is happy with the American's these days. Their final forensics of the bullet that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh which they said could not reach a definitive conclusion because the bullet was badly damaged, is angering many: Palestinians and Israelis.

#UnitedStates State Dept: No conclusion reached on origin of bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist https://t.co/E97rB8gRU6 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 5, 2022

What is the making the latter unhappy is the fact that while the U.S. Security Coordinator could not reach such a conclusion, the USSC concluded that "...gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," Ned Price, a spokesman for the US Department of State added.

It is this that is upsetting the Israelis as pointed out by this blogger:

Israel is frustrated with the US conclusion that IDF troops were likely responsible for the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a raid of the West Bank city of Jenin last May, two officials familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel. (1/3) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) July 4, 2022

Further, the same blogger writes:

US notified Israel & PA ahead of time that it would be announcing these conclusions, but Israeli officials pushed back on decision to suggest it was likely responsible, given that bullet was too damaged for USSC to reach definitive conclusion, official tells @TimesofIsrael. END. — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) July 4, 2022

The Palestinians are upset as well. They reject the US conclusion:

#Palestine has rejected the results of a #ballistic probe by a US team into the bullet that killed veteran Palestinian-American journalist #ShireenAbuAkleh in May in the #West Bank. pic.twitter.com/vYCyBwWSUz — Vishal Kanojia (@Vishal0700) July 5, 2022 http://

And one blogger pointed out:

Straight from the US government playbook. Foster a sense of ambiguity and attempt to bury the truth so as to prevent criticism of their junior partner in the Middle East. Rogue states just doing rogue state things. https://t.co/ugty5njij6 — Brendan Ciarán Browne (@brendancbrowne) July 4, 2022

News of the devastating bullet and which the Palestinian Authority handed over to the Americans to examine continues to go viral:

The US State Department said the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist, "was too badly damaged to draw a definitive conclusion," but "the Israel Defense Forces were 'likely responsible for the death.'” https://t.co/dqDZMPuIoe pic.twitter.com/zCUpKh2Vcm — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 4, 2022

Abu Akleh's family condemns the findings of the probe as whitewashing: