Washington's Jamal Khashoggi Way Thumbs Down Biden's Saudi Visit

ALBAWABA - Renaming the street outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington as the "Jamal Khashoggi Way" certainly throws some dismay on the Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia next July.

The new street sign for "Jamal Khashoggi Way" directly in front of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. is a living memorial to the former Saudi activist, journalist and Washington, D.C. resident Jamal Khashoggi. @aalodah | @TawakkolKarman pic.twitter.com/WrDn1h1y8n — DAWN MENA (@DAWNmenaorg) June 16, 2022

It seems the world and the United States included is not going to let Riyadh off for the slaying of Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The Jamal Khashoggi Way sign outside the Saudi Embassy in DC.

This sign now stands as a powerful reminder to those complicit in the brutal murder of Jamal: We'll keep fighting until all those responsible are held to account. pic.twitter.com/FvlmOa4N0q — Ramy Ramsay (@ramyramsay) June 16, 2022

The renaming of the street is trending on the social media despite the damage control about Biden's visit and its purpose to convince the Saudi's to cap oil prices through increasing petroleum output in the light of the Ukraine crisis and establish a US-Saudi post-Khashoggi era. One put it this way:

Naming a street Jamal Khashoggi way while Biden gears up for a trip to Saudi Arabia to beg MBS for cheaper oil is reaaaaaally something https://t.co/NopLb3nVBk — Forrest Miller (@AlwaysFlacko) June 16, 2022

The pictures and the clips just keep coming:

We’re here in front of @SaudiEmbassyUSA to attend the unveiling of Jamal Khashoggi Way. Thank you to @councilofdc for recognizing and remembering a fearless advocate for human rights. pic.twitter.com/t3yGgjy81j — Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) June 15, 2022

More pictures:

Jamal Khashoggi Way: Street in front of Saudi Arabia's US embassy renamed - as controversial Biden trip nears https://t.co/R8b9JUMHOo — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 16, 2022

The street will serve as “a constant reminder, a memorial to Jamal Khashoggi’s memory that cannot be covered up,” said Phil Mendelson, president of the District of Columbia Council that voted unanimously to rename the stretch of New Hampshire Avenue which also lies along the storied Watergate building according to AFP.

Also, Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni activist and writer who won the Nobel Peace Prize, said at the ceremony that the upcoming visit "means that Biden has abandoned his commitment to support human rights around the world," according to the French news agency.

Saudis trolled in US as embassy now on ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’ https://t.co/XyB9oEKRbk — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) June 16, 2022

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a rights group founded by Khashoggi, denounced Biden's "shameless capitulation."

Standing in front the embassy, she said, "We intend to remind the people who are hiding behind those doors, we intend to remind them every day, every hour, every minute, that this is Jamal Khashoggi Way," AFP reported.