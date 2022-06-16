  1. Home
  Washington's Jamal Khashoggi Way Thumbs Down Biden's Saudi Visit

Washington's Jamal Khashoggi Way Thumbs Down Biden's Saudi Visit

Marwan Asmar

Published June 16th, 2022 - 09:27 GMT
A street sign for Jamal Khashoggi Way is unveiled during outside the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington MANDEL NGAN MANDEL NGAN/AFP

ALBAWABA - Renaming the street outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington as the "Jamal Khashoggi Way" certainly throws some dismay on the Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia next July. 

It seems the world and the United States included is not going to let Riyadh off for the slaying of Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. 

The renaming of the street is trending on the social media despite the damage control about Biden's visit and its purpose to convince the Saudi's to cap oil prices through increasing petroleum output in the light of the Ukraine crisis and establish a US-Saudi post-Khashoggi era. One put it this way:

The pictures and the clips just keep coming:

More pictures: 

 The street will serve as “a constant reminder, a memorial to Jamal Khashoggi’s memory that cannot be covered up,” said Phil Mendelson, president of the District of Columbia Council that voted unanimously to rename the stretch of New Hampshire Avenue which also lies along the storied Watergate building according to AFP.

Also, Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni activist and writer who won the Nobel Peace Prize, said at the ceremony that the upcoming visit "means that Biden has abandoned his commitment to support human rights around the world," according to the French news agency.

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a rights group founded by Khashoggi, denounced Biden's "shameless capitulation."

Standing in front the embassy, she said, "We intend to remind the people who are hiding behind those doors, we intend to remind them every day, every hour, every minute, that this is Jamal Khashoggi Way," AFP reported. 

