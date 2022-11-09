  1. Home
Water-for-energy: Jordan, Israel, UAE renew deal in COP27

ALBAWABA - Jordan, Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a deal reaffirming their water-for-energy MoU as part of a renewed regional cooperation steps at the UN Climate Summit, currently taking place in Sharm Al Sheikh. 

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the three countries in November 2021 is aimed at providing Israel with cheap solar energy in return for Tel Aviv providing parched Amman with badly-needed water through UAE cooperation. 

The MoU was signed by Jordan's Minister of Water and Irrigation, Mohammad Al Najjar, UAE Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam Al Mheiri and Israel’s outgoing Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Much criticism was about the deal when it was first announced, however, today frustration is being uttered about the fact that the deal which involves the UAE building a solar energy facility in Jordan's southern desert is moving two slowly.  

The agreement will see Israel purchase solar power from the Jordan-based facility, which will be constructed by an Emirati firm, and Jordan purchase water from an Israeli site to be constructed along the Mediterranean coast, according to Anadolu.  The deal, a declaration of intent, was met with public anger in Jordan amid wide protests.

