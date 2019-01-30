'We Do Not Want Venezuela to Become Another Libya' - Greece Reflects a EU Stand

Venezuela Speaks Out (Twitter)

With competing claims of authority rocking the country, Greece does not want Venezuela to become a weak, divided state, said a top Greek diplomat on Wednesday.

"We do not want Venezuela to become yet another Libya in South America," Giorgos Katrougalos, the alternate minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Katrougalos said Greece stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and called for political dialogue.

"From the first moment, we sought a united European Union to play a similar role, promoting the idea of a group of countries, including those countries of the European Union which for historical reasons have an influence over the region, to undertake this mediating role.

"Initiatives by other countries such as Uruguay and Mexico are focused along the same lines.

"We consider it a key issue for the EU to, first of all, hold a unified position; secondly, for us not to drag ourselves behind the initiatives of other great powers; thirdly, for complete respect of democracy to exist; [and] for the involvement of the army not to be permitted to be a factor which will shape developments, as certain sides of the opposition powers seem to be requesting," the statement stressed.

On Thursday, Panos Skourletis, the secretary of Greece’s ruling Syriza party, voiced “full support and solidarity” to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and called him the country’s “legal president.”

Last week Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president, leading to claims of a coup attempt.

Shortly afterwards the U.S. recognized Guaido as president, followed by Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay.

Uruguay, Mexico, and Bolivia continue to recognize Maduro.

Russia and China both opposed the U.S. call to support Guaido, and condemned any international interference in Venezuela.

